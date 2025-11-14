Chabot (upper body) is expected to miss two weeks of action, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Thursday.

Chabot's timeline isn't set in stone, but he's a little worse off than day-to-day after sustaining an injury Tuesday versus the Stars. The 28-year-old's absence will test the Senators' defensive depth in the short term, but it should give Jordan Spence a chance to prove himself in the lineup.