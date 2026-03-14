Chabot scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Ducks.

The goal made the score 2-0. Chabot has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 17 shots in his last seven appearances. He has seven goals, 22 assists and 89 shots in 50 games this season. He is a solid option on the blue line, but he often struggles to stay healthy. Chabot has some additional fantasy value now during the absence of Jake Sanderson (upper body).