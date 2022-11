Chabot (concussion) practiced Sunday and is listed as day-to-day, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Chabot is eligible to return from IR as soon as Monday but Ottawa will exercise extreme caution with the defenseman, per TSN 1200 Ottawa. Chabot, who last played on Nov. 12, has three goals and three assists through 14 contests. He'll return to a top-paring role in Ottawa when he's deemed healthy.