Chabot suffered a broken wrist and torn ligament March 27, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Chabot missed the remainder of the season with the injury. He has been rehabbing and is expected to be fine for the start of training camp. Chabot had 11 goals and 41 points in 68 games this season.
