Chabot picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old blueliner had a hand in Tim Stutzle's game-winner midway through the first period, as well as a Ridly Greig tally in the third. Chabot has been running hot and cold since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-December, and over the last 16 games he's produced three goals, six assists, 31 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating.