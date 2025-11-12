Chabot (upper body) is undergoing further testing and will miss at least Thursday's game against Boston, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Wednesday.

Chabot left Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas because of the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 17 appearances this season. Chabot's injury should result in Nikolas Matinpalo drawing into the lineup after spending Ottawa's past three games as a healthy scratch.