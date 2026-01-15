Stutzle scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Stutzle had a 13-game point streak between Dec. 9 and Jan. 5, but he went cold with three scoreless outings after that. The center is warming up again with a goal, an assist and nine shots over his last two contests. For the season, the 23-year-old has 20 goals, 47 points, 115 shots on net, 78 hits, 30 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 46 appearances. Stutzle has reached the 20-goal mark four times in six years in his career, and he's well on his way to getting to 30 tallies for the second time.