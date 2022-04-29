Lodin was promoted from AHL Belleville on Friday.

Lodin will make his NHL debut for the Senators after having spent the bulk of the season playing overseas for Timra IK for which he racked up 12 goals and 15 helpers. In his limited time with AHL Belleville, the 22-year-old put his offensive game on display with seven points in nine contests, no doubt convincing team brass to give him his debut. Despite a strong start to his North American career, Lodin will be far from a lock to man the 23-man roster next year and figures to at best split his time between leagues.