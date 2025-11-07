Lund scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 4-3 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Lund has a pair of three-point efforts propping up his scoring numbers so far. His goal Thursday was his first of the campaign to go with eight assists across nine outings. The 21-year-old forward got into 11 NHL games, earning three points, at the tail end of 2024-25, and continued strong play for the Barracuda could earn him a call-up or two during 2025-26.