Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Earns first NHL point
Middleton recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
It took the 23-year-old blueliner three games at the NHL level to etch his name on the scoresheet. He's mostly been used as depth and insurance for injuries this season, and now he's getting a chance to make an impact while the Sharks take a cautious approach with bigger-name players ahead of the playoffs. Middleton is a seventh-round pick from 2014, so it's not extremely likely for him to see much action in the playoffs, especially if Erik Karlsson (groin) is healthy.
