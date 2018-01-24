Sharks' Joe Thornton: Facing weeks long absence
Thornton continues to await results from an MRI he underwent, but Wednesday general manager Doug Wilson announced that Thornton's injury is to his right MCL and that he will miss "several weeks", Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jumbo suffered the injury in the overtime period of Tuesday's game against the Jets, and the team will be holding its breath with the hopes that the MRI doesn't turn up anything serious. San Jose will sorely miss Thornton for however long his absence lasts, especially considering that he had scored nine points in his last seven games and 20 points in his last 21 contests prior to going down.
