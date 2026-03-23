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Brossoit was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) participated in Monday's practice and appears to be ready to return to the lineup in Tuesday's road matchup against Nashville. During his lone NHL appearance during his stint with the big club, Brossoit allowed six goals on 23 shots in a 7-4 loss to Ottawa on March 12.

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