Celebrini scored an empty-net goal, distributed two assists, placed three shots on goal and served two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

Celebrini provided the primary helpers on the goals scored by Collin Graf and John Klingberg before the young phenom found the back of Carolina's empty net in the final two minutes of the game. With the trio of points, Celebrini is up to 15 goals, 28 assists and 81 shots on goal through 30 games this season. The 19-year-old superstar continues to challenge many of the league's best atop the point leaderboard, as he currently ranks second in the NHL with 43 points. Celebrini's jump to stardom is legit, giving him elite fantasy value for the rest of the season. He will look to become the first player to score 100-plus points in one of their first two seasons since Connor McDavid accomplished the feat during the 2016-17 campaign.