Celebrini produced three assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Celebrini has had plenty of starring moments in his breakout year, but he shared the spotlight with linemates Tyler Toffoli and Will Smith as the trio combined for four goals and 10 points Monday. Celebrini has gone four games without a goal, but he's picked up six helpers over his last three outings. The 19-year-old is up to 40 points (14 goals, 26 helpers) with 75 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 27 appearances. Only Nathan MacKinnon (44) has more points this season.