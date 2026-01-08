Celebrini scored a goal on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

The Sharks blew a couple of one-goal leads and fell behind with 2:10 left in the third period. Celebrini scored the tying goal with 1:07 left in regulation and then set up William Eklund on the winner at 3:08 of overtime. The 19-year-old is riding a 12-game point streak (nine goals, 15 assists) after his latest remarkable performance. He's earned at least three points in 11 of his 43 outings this season, and he's up to 24 goals, 43 assists, 143 shots on net and a plus-17 rating.