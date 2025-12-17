Celebrini scored twice on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Celebrini had two helpers in the first period, and then he added two goals -- the game-winner and the empty-netter -- in the third. With the effort, the 19-year-old superstar crossed the 50-point mark for the season. He's earned four goals and seven assists over his last five games, giving him 18 tallies, 51 points, 102 shots, 21 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-13 rating across 34 appearances this year.