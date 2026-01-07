Celebrini scored an empty-net goal on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Celebrini's point streak was on the line late, and the empty-netter sufficed to extend the heater to 11 games (eight goals, 21 points). The 19-year-old superstar has surpassed his rookie-year total with his 64th point in 2025-26. He's at 23 goals, 41 helpers, 136 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-15 rating over 42 appearances, and he needs just two more tallies to match his total from last season in that category. He'd have to hit a brutal slump or suffer a significant injury to fall short of the 100-point mark in just his second campaign.