Celebrini produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

All three of the teenage phenom's points came as part of a comeback from a 5-1 deficit, the biggest third-period rally in Sharks franchise history. Celebrini has three three-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he's up to 16 goals and 47 points in 33 contests -- third in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon (53 points) and Connor McDavid (48).