Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Three points in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.
All three of the teenage phenom's points came as part of a comeback from a 5-1 deficit, the biggest third-period rally in Sharks franchise history. Celebrini has three three-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he's up to 16 goals and 47 points in 33 contests -- third in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon (53 points) and Connor McDavid (48).
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Adds three points Sunday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Contributes three helpers•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: One of each Sunday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Point streak grows to four•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Paces offense with hat trick•