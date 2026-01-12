Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Monday that Smith (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Warsofsky already indicated Sunday that Smith would travel with the Sharks ahead of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Washington and runs through Jan. 20 in Tampa Bay. Smith's status for Thursday's matchup against the Capitals remains uncertain, but he's shed his non-contact jersey in practice, which Warsofsky said was the next step in the 20-year-old's recovery process.