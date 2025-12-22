Smith (upper body) is week-to-week, per Max Miller of NHL.com on Monday.

Smith has already missed the last three games and remains on injured reserve. The Sharks will evaluate him further after the calendar flips to 2026. Smith has generated 12 goals, 29 points and 80 shots on net across 33 outings this campaign. With Smith and Philipp Kurashev (upper body) unavailable, Collin Graf and Igor Chernyshov have been seeing time on San Jose's top line.