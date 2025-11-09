Smith logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Smith extended his point streak to four games, two of which have been multi-point efforts. He has two goals and four assists in that span. Smith is up to a total of six goals, 10 helpers, 34 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 16 appearances. A point-per-game pace might be too tough to sustain at this stage of his career, but the 20-year-old should remain productive enough to help in most fantasy formats.