Smith scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

Smith has three goals and two helpers over his last five outings for one of his most consistent stretches of the season. The 20-year-old is up to five goals, 13 points, 28 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over 14 appearances. Smith's continued roles on the first line and top power-play unit should allow him to remain productive on offense, though he doesn't add a whole lot of non-scoring production to soften the slumps for fantasy managers.