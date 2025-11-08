Smith scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Smith has four goals and two assists over his last six games. His tally Friday was clutch, breaking a 1-1 tie with 4:21 left in the third period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. This was Smith's second game-winner of the season, and the 20-year-old is up to six goals, 14 points, 32 shots and a plus-8 rating through 15 appearances to begin his second NHL campaign positively.