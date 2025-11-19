Smith notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Smith had gone two games without a point before this bounce-back effort. He's yet to have a slump reach three contests this season. The 20-year-old is up to seven goals, 12 helpers, five power-play points, 43 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances. Smith's working on a breakout campaign and is a strong offense-only option for fantasy.