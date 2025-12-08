Smith tallied an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

Smith picked up a secondary helper on the goal scored by his newest linemate, Collin Graf, within a minute of the contest. With the apple, Smith is up to 16 assists, 28 points and 74 shots on net through 30 games this season. After a promising rookie campaign, the 20-year-old forward has taken a huge step forward in year two. He's currently tied for 39th in points across the NHL and has held his own on San Jose's top line alongside Macklin Celebrini. Smith is already more than halfway to the 45 points he posted in 74 games a year ago, giving him strong upside in fantasy moving forward.