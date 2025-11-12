Smith scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Smith is up to three goals and seven points during his five-game point streak. His tally Tuesday was his first on the power play this season, though he's been just fine at filling the net at even strength in what's shaping up to be a breakout year. Overall, Smith is up to seven goals, 17 points (four on the power play), 35 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 17 appearances.