Sharks' William Eklund: Nets PP goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eklund scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Eklund found the twine at the 2:25 mark of the first period with a snap shot following a set-up from Macklin Celebrini, but that would be all the offense the Sharks would muster throughout the game. Eklund endured a slow start to the season but seems to be turning things around and has recorded four points (one goal, three assists), seven shots and a minus-2 rating over his last two games.
