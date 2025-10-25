Eklund scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Eklund found the twine at the 2:25 mark of the first period with a snap shot following a set-up from Macklin Celebrini, but that would be all the offense the Sharks would muster throughout the game. Eklund endured a slow start to the season but seems to be turning things around and has recorded four points (one goal, three assists), seven shots and a minus-2 rating over his last two games.