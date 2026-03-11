Sharks' William Eklund: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eklund is questionable for Thursday's game against Boston due to a lower-body injury, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Eklund has 11 goals and 38 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. If he can't play Thursday, then Pavol Regenda might draw back into the lineup.
More News
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Sets up game-winner•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Wins it in overtime•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Records assist, winning tally in SO•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Tallies again Monday•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Goal, assist in win•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Plays role early in comeback•