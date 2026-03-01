Eklund logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Eklund has gone 14 games without a goal, but he's earned eight assists in that span. He also has 27 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating over that stretch. The 23-year-old winger has been limited to middle-six minutes recently, making it tough for him to get his offense on track. He has 11 goals, 36 points, 132 shots on net, 47 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 53 appearances, taking a noticeable step back from his 58-point effort in 77 outings a year ago.