Eklund scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

The Sharks' second line of Eklund, Michael Misa and Tyler Toffoli led the charge on the night, combining for three goals and six points. Eklund snapped a brief three-game point drought with his performance, and he produced multiple points for the first time since Dec. 27. The 23-year-old winger has been a bit lost in the shuffle this season as Macklin Celebrini and Misa become the focal points of the offense, but Eklund is still capable of a big finish to the campaign if his current unit continues to click.