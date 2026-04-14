Hyry scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hyry tied the game at 9:38 of the third period, knotting the score at 5-5. The 25-year-old has three goals and an assist over his last eight contests while filling in as a bottom-six option. He's played in that role since the Olympic break, compiling a total of five points, 24 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances. Hyry will likely slip out of the lineup if the Stars are able to have most or all of their preferred options available for Game 1 of the playoffs.