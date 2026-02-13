Hemming scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 6-3 win over Kingston on Thursday.

Hemming had gone seven games without a multi-point effort, earning three goals and two assists in that span. The Finnish forward is up to a career-best 19 goals in just 32 OHL contests this season, surpassing the 18 tallies he posted in 60 regular-season outings last year. He's produced 46 points, 127 shots on net and a plus-28 rating, and he's three points away from exceeding his point total from last year.