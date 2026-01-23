Hemming scored twice in OHL Barrie's 5-3 win over Niagara on Thursday.

Hemming is on a surge with six goals and three assists overhis last five games. It took him a little time after the World Junior Championship to get back to speed in the OHL, but he's rolling now. Overall, he has produced 14 goals and 38 points across 24 appearances for the Colts this season. The Stars prospect should continue to be a big scorer for Barrie.