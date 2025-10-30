Hemming scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 5-4 overtime win over Brantford on Wednesday.

Hemming was reassigned to the Colts after opening the season with AHL Texas. The 19-year-old will play in a more age-appropriate setting for the remainder of 2025-26 before making the full-time leap to the professional ranks next season. He had a modest 18 goals and 48 points over 60 regular-season outings with Barrie in 2024-25, so it'll be important for him to grow his offense this year.