Capobianco sustained an apparent leg injury in Tuesday's game versus the Devils, and there was no update on his status from head coach Glen Gulutzan after the contest, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Capobianco couldn't put weight on his left leg as he was helped from the ice in the third period of the contest, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports. Capobianco joins Esa Lindell (lower body) as injured Dallas defensemen, which could force the team into a roster move ahead of Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.