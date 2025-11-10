Heiskanen notched two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Heiskanen has a goal and eight helpers during his four-game point streak. Four of those assists have come with the man advantage. The Finnish defenseman started slow but appears to be back to producing at a high level. He's up to 14 points (six on the power play), 36 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 16 appearances.