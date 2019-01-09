Vince Pedrie: Inks AHL contract
Pedrie signed a minor-league contract with AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Pedrie was undrafted coming out of Penn State, where he notched 52 points in 71 games over two seasons. An entry-level deal with the Rangers didn't pan out in terms of making his NHL debut and led to him being waived unconditionally Friday. It seems the Minnesota native has landed on his feet in the minors and will join the Admirals organization. If he can show enough in Milwaukee, perhaps he can persuade the Predators to sign him to a two-way deal down the road.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...