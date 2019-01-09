Pedrie signed a minor-league contract with AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Pedrie was undrafted coming out of Penn State, where he notched 52 points in 71 games over two seasons. An entry-level deal with the Rangers didn't pan out in terms of making his NHL debut and led to him being waived unconditionally Friday. It seems the Minnesota native has landed on his feet in the minors and will join the Admirals organization. If he can show enough in Milwaukee, perhaps he can persuade the Predators to sign him to a two-way deal down the road.