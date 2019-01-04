Vince Pedrie: Waived unconditionally
Pedrie was placed on unconditional waivers by the Rangers on Friday in order to terminate his contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Pedrie has split time in the AHL and ECHL this season and clearly didn't show team brass enough to continue taking up one of the club's 50 contracts. The 24-year-old joined the organization following a two-year career at Penn State, in which he tallied 52 points in 71 contests. His scoring touch vanished upon entering the professional ranks. Unless the blueliner can land a job overseas, this could mark the end of his playing career.
