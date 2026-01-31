Jones scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Iowa's 3-2 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Jones has shuttled to and from Iowa frequently this season, as his presence has been needed as a depth forward in the NHL multiple times. He's done well at the AHL level, earning four goals and six assists over 11 contests. Jones also has two points in 26 NHL games, adding 53 hits and a minus-10 rating. He'll be in the AHL as long as the Wild stay relatively healthy at the NHL level.