Lambos was called up from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Jonas Brodin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponded move. The Wild are also missing defensemen Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body) and Daemon Hunt (undisclosed), so unless one of them can play Thursday in Columbus, Minnesota will need Lambos to draw into the lineup. Lambos has two goals, five points and 22 PIM in 26 appearances with Iowa this season. The 22-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut yet.