Yurov scored twice in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Yurov had been limited to one assist over his prior six games. The 22-year-old got back in the goal column with a deflection at 8:10 of the second period, and he tallied again in the third to put the Wild up 4-1. Yurov is up to six goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating over 35 appearances. He's moved around the lineup a bit, but he should be able to challenge for top-six minutes at even strength.