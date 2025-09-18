Jiricek (spleen) skated alongside Jack Johnson in Thursday's practice, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Jiricek sustained a lacerated spleen near the end of March, cutting his 2024-25 campaign short. The 21-year-old defenseman will compete for a regular role to begin 2025-26, and he could benefit early on since Jonas Brodin (upper body) is expected to miss the start of the season. Jiricek will likely have to settle for third-pairing minutes initially.