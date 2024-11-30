Jiricek and a fifth-round draft pick were acquired by Minnesota from Columbus on Saturday in exchange for Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick, two 2026 draft picks (one in the third round and one in the fourth) and a 2027 second-round pick. The 2025 first rounder is top-five protected, and if that pick ends up being in the top five, then Columbus will receive a 2026 first rounder instead.

Jiricek was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but he struggled to find a role with Columbus this season. He has two goals and three points in four outings with AHL Iowa and an assist in six appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. A fresh start in Minnesota might do Jiricek some good, but for now, the 21-year-old will report to AHL Iowa.