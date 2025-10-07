Haight is a part of Minnesota's Opening Night roster, per Michael Russo of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Haight was expected to start the year in the minors, but Nico Sturm's placement on injured reserve due to a back injury necessitated the Wild adding another forward to the roster. Haight embarked on his professional career with AHL Iowa in 2024-25, contributing 20 goals and 34 points over 67 games. He might open the 2025-26 campaign as Minnesota's fourth-line center.