Haight was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Haight was sent to the minors in mid-December, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a month later to provide additional depth after Matt Boldy (undisclosed) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) were placed on injured reserve Friday. Boldy has appeared in just two games for Minnesota this year, recording no points, two hits and a minus-2 rating while averaging 9:22 of ice time.