Haight was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Haight has logged just seven NHL games this year in which he has recorded one assist, eight shots and seven hits while averaging 9:59 of ice time. The 21-year-old center has been significantly more productive in the minors this year, generating 23 points in 43 games with Iowa. He'll have a chance to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign, though he'll have to bring his scoring touch to the NHL level.