Middleton picked up an assist with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

The veteran blueliner missed the prior two games due to an illness, but Middleton slotted back in on the second pairing Saturday alongside Jared Spurgeon and fed Matt Boldy for an empty-netter late in the third period. Middleton has just two points, both assists, in 17 games this season, but he's also contributed 29 blocked shots, 26 hits, 26 PIM, 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating.