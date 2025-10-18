Middleton notched an assist and four PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Middleton earned his first point in five outings this season when he helped out on a Marcus Johansson tally. Offense isn't the primary reason for Middleton to be in the lineup -- he's a physical shutdown defenseman. The 29-year-old has collected 13 PIM, 11 blocked shots, seven hits and a minus-1 rating while seeing bottom-four minutes early in the season.