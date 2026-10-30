Eriksson Ek is being evaluated by team doctors Friday after sustaining an apparent injury during Thursday's loss to the Islanders, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While the exact nature and severity of Eriksson Ek's injury aren't yet clear, his status for Sunday's game against the Capitals appears to be up in the air. The 29-year-old has had a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign, recording five goals, seven assists, 20 hits, 10 PIM and five blocked shots while averaging 20:08 of ice time. A better idea of Eriksson Ek's status for Sunday's matchup could come into focus based on whether he participates in Saturday's practice session.