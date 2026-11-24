Eriksson Ek scored two even-strength goals, including an empty-netter, on four shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek netted the game-winning goal shortly after the first intermission and reached the 10-goal mark with his second tally of the contest. The center has accumulated 26 points this season, including 16 assists, and he's been on the rise of late with three multi-point performances over his last four contests, tallying four goals and five helpers over that stretch. His prominent offensive role alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy gives him an excellent fantasy ceiling across most formats.